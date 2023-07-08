How Porsche Has Kept The 911 Alive Through Evolution

Even non-Porsche enthusiasts will recognize the brand's futuristic 928 model as a staple of 1980s films such as "Risky Business," "Scarface," and "Weird Science." You might not know that the front-engine 928 was supposed to replace the iconic yet aging 911, which still had ties to the Porsche 356 model from the early 1950s.

In the two decades following its 1964 introduction, the 911 received refreshed styling with newly-mandated impact bumpers, more creature comforts, a convertible version, and increasingly larger engines — including the availability of a turbocharger — but the car's underpinnings were very much tied to its roots.

While the 928 was successful in its own right, it never eclipsed the demand for the classic rear-engine 911 as intended. Nonetheless, Porsche recognized the need to update its halo car significantly, and it did just that for the 1989 model year. Though the new third-generation 911 (internally known as the 964) didn't appear that visually different from the outgoing model, it was, in fact, an 85% new car, according to Porsche, with much of the technology lifted from the brand's 959 supercar.

Some of those features include the availability of all-wheel drive for the first time, an anti-lock braking system, airbags, power steering, and to the chagrin of hardcore gearheads everywhere, an automatic transmission, dubbed the Tiptronic, was now optional.