How To Add Apple CarPlay To Your Ride

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Keeping your ride up-to-date with the latest tech is more important than ever. Apple CarPlay is a feature that has become a staple in new cars, seamlessly integrating your iPhone with your vehicle's infotainment system for easy access to apps, music, and maps. However, not all new models come equipped with this handy tool, and many older vehicles are left behind.

Fortunately, upgrading your ride to include Apple CarPlay is more accessible than you might think. Whether you recently purchased your car or it has seen its fair share of miles, there are ways to incorporate this feature. Several methods exist, from installing a new, CarPlay-compatible stereo to adding a supplementary screen. These workarounds are great because they don't require a specific type of car.

However, while adding a mounted screen requires minimal work, installing a new stereo in your vehicle is much more complicated and requires basic to intermediate knowledge of wiring and hardware. If uncomfortable with such tasks, you'll likely want to schedule an appointment with your local car audio shop.