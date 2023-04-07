4 Features That Will Change The Way You Use Apple CarPlay

Apple CarPlay is a safe and responsible way to use your iPhone's apps while driving, without needing to glance down or fumble with the your actual phone. At the risk of oversimplifying, CarPlay projects your phone's apps onto your car's infotainment display to prevent drivers from being distracted while driving.

Automakers have been incorporating CarPlay into vehicles since 2015, but if your vehicle is older or simply didn't come with CarPlay capability, the aftermarket has you covered. Companies such as Alpine, Pioneer, and Sony all offer in-dash stereos that are CarPlay compatible — starting at less than $300.

CarPlay supports Apple smartphones dating all the way back to the iPhone 5. Once connected, either by Lightning cable or wirelessly in some cars, you can use Apple's Siri voice assistant to get driving directions, control your music and other audio, as well as call or text. If you've been using CarPlay for a little while, you probably have these basics down pat. It's intuitive with virtually no setup required.

However, there is a surprising amount of hidden functionality and customization available if you're willing to dive a little deeper into the mobile iOS.