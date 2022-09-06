How To Make Folders And Organize Apps On Your iPhone

Your iPhone's Home Screen showcases apps and widgets you've downloaded or enabled over time. While the creation of folders will help you add some breathing space to your Home Screen, you can also change its layout. Changing the layout involves moving apps and widgets from one place or Home Screen page to another. For this, tap and hold an app or a widget, select Edit Home Screen and drag the item to another location on the same page or a new page (via Apple). This works like a charm, especially for users who prefer separate Home Screens over folders.

You've learned how to move apps and widgets from one page to another, but what about the entire Home Screen — is it possible to rearrange the order in which Home Screens appear? As it turns out, yes, you can reorder your Home Screen pages easily.

1. Tap and hold anywhere in the background, and tap on the four dots towards the bottom of the display.

2. On the next screen, you'll see all your Home Screen pages with a tick mark below them.

3. Here, you can drag and reorder the Home Screen pages.

4. Further, you can also hide a Home Screen page by deselecting it.

This way, you can hide entire Home Screen pages, especially before you hand over your iPhone to someone else. The trick also works on iPads with the latest iPadOS.