How To Hide Apps On iPhone Without Uninstalling Them

Most iPhone users have at least a few different apps they either wish to could get rid of but can't, or simply don't want cluttering up the home screen and folders. Depending on the situation, deleting them may not be possible, either. For example, a lot of apps that are built-in to iOS simply can't be removed. Or in other cases, like with the "Camera" app, there's really no need for an intrusive app icon when the function is built into the iPhone's Control Center.

It may feel a bit redundant to have to shuffle around icons for functions that are more-or-less baked into the iPhone's interface already. It may also be irritating to have to find a place for certain apps (like, how often does anyone really use the "Clock" app?) that you don't ever use but otherwise can't actually get rid of. But it doesn't have to be that way.

Fortunately for situations like these, you can hide the apps instead. It doesn't remove them from your phone, and thus won't free up any storage space, but it can be an effective way to get their icons out of sight without making the apps themselves inaccessible.