How To Use The App Library On iPhone In iOS 15

To open your iPhone's App Library, swipe left from the Home screen (via Apple). If you have more than one page worth of apps you may have to do this a few times. You'll know you're in the App Library when that term appears at the top of the screen.

Once open, you'll be able to scroll up and down through the categories it has automatically set up for you, all of which look like larger versions of the folders you'd see on the Home screen. The big difference is that in App Library, you can immediately open an app by tapping on its icon rather than having to open a folder first. If there are more than four apps in a category, you can tap on the smaller groups of icons displayed in a given section to see all of the apps that fall under that category — and then, of course, tap an icon to open the app.

If you can't find the app you want or aren't sure where to start looking, you have a couple of options to help you. Tap the App Library search bar at the top of the screen and start typing the name of the app you're looking for to pull up an alphabetized list, which will shuffle around and narrow down the apps presented as you add more letters. Alternatively, you can swipe up from the top of your App Library to pull up the alphabetized list and either scroll through it manually or tap on the tiny letters on the right-hand side of the screen to jump to a specific alphabetized section.