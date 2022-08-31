How To Find Where You Parked Your Car Using Apple Maps

Google Maps and Waze, two of the most popular navigation apps, were released in 2005 and 2006, respectively, but Apple Maps didn't arrive on the scene until years later in 2012. Despite that, the company has been quick to add new features to its maps app, including the ability to not only find but also get directions to your parked car while using the app. The feature, which is aptly referred to as Parked Car, requires your iPhone to be connected to your vehicle via Bluetooth or CarPlay, but you don't need to actively be getting directions via Apple Maps for it to work.

Unfortunately, if you have an older car and are connecting your iPhone to it via a 3.5mm aux cord or otherwise, you're out of luck. That aside, the Parked Car feature is very useful, especially if you're at a large venue, a theme park such as Disney World, parking at an airport, or anywhere with a massive parking lot that you don't regularly visit. Finding your car in these places can be a pain, especially if you've been gone for extended periods of time, but things are easier for iPhone users.