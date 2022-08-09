Why You Need To Turn Off This iPhone Location Tracking Setting

When you think of being followed, your mind probably supplies you with an image of a suspicious-looking figure skulking in the shadows. They might even be wearing a hat and a long overcoat. But what about digital tracking? Whether or not you're aware, you're probably being tracked in one way or another by your devices, be it your Roomba or your iPhone. The latter has a strangely invasive setting that you should turn off in order to protect your privacy.

In the technology age, a lot of the tech we use on a daily basis relies on collecting data in order to be useful to us. Your computer saves your passwords, your visited websites, your locations, and a whole lot of cookies that help other websites track you and suggest things you might want to buy. Your phone does the same thing. Because of that, your private and personal data can be seen as a commodity — something that many companies want and you should probably try to keep close.

Zak Doffman of Forbes drew our attention to a seemingly insignificant setting found hidden within the privacy settings section of Apple's iPhone. It's supposed to make your life easier and provide you with more accurate information, to the point where it might suggest things to buy when you're in a certain area or pre-plan your trip on Maps. Even if that sounds nice on the surface, Jake Moore, an expert who spoke to Forbes, warns: "I cannot think of a positive or useful reason why Apple would include this feature on any of their devices."