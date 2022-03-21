Apple iPhone SE (2022) Review: Paying For The Future

Value means different things to different people, but whatever your definition it's hard to argue with a brand new iPhone in 2022 for just $429. That's the promise from the new iPhone SE (3rd generation), Apple's third outing for what has proved to be a winning formula, and now upgraded with a newer chipset, 5G support, and improved camera and battery performance.

At a time when four-figure smartphones — from Apple included — aren't the exception but the norm, the iPhone SE feels like a strategy shift. It's not so much that cheap phones are unusual, but that the array of compromises involved in hitting a budget price tag generally add up to a lackluster experience. Apple isn't immune to making compromises, but it's where the new iPhone SE places its priorities that set it apart from most rivals.

Your $429 gets you a phone with 64GB of storage, in your choice of Midnight black, Starlight white, or (PRODUCT)RED finishes. A 128GB version is $479, while you get 256GB of storage in the most expensive $579 configuration. You can keep using the same cases and other accessories you might've had for the previous iPhone SE, since outwardly it's basically unchanged.