Apple iOS 15.4 Released: Here's What Your iPhone Gets

The biggest changes revolve around emoji, FaceTime, Siri, and COVID-19 related features, namely the new digital health certificate support and the ability to use Face ID in more situations while wearing a face mask. The emoji additions, which can be found in the emoji keyboard, include hand gestures, additional faces, and general "household objects," according to Apple's iOS 15.4 changelog.

Users can also expect new Siri voices, as well as the assistant's new ability to offer the date and time on the iPhone XS/XR/11 and newer even if it is offline. Likewise, FaceTime has been updated so users can start SharePlay sessions within apps that support the feature.

Beyond those big new features, users can expect to find the aforementioned "enhancements," which are smaller changes to the features and apps already available on your iPhone.

With iOS 15.4 comes the ability to better filter podcast episodes within the Podcasts app, making it easier to quickly find the content you've downloaded, saved, and already played, as well as ones you haven't yet played and even entire seasons of episodes. Safari can now also translate web pages in traditional Chinese and Italian, plus there's the widespread availability of Call with Hold in the Emergency SOS settings (though you can still use Call with 5 Presses if you prefer). News has been bolstered with improved Today and Audio feed/tab audio discovery.

Assuming you're in a market that has received all of these features, you may also notice the addition of a Notes and Reminders camera option for quickly adding text, new Reminders shortcuts related to tags, and — for those with an iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max — you can now use the ultra-wide camera in Magnifier, which should help those with accessibility needs.