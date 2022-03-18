The iPad Air 5 Is Peak Apple - Impressive And Frustrating

Apple does have a track record of bringing high-end performance down to more affordable devices, of course. The iPhone SE is good evidence of that: For 2022, a familiar design encloses a cutting-edge Apple A15 Bionic chipset, and thus comes with the reassurance of a long life of iOS upgrades ahead of it.

Longevity is worth a lot, even if you're not spending four-figures on an iPad Pro. A desktop-level chipset in a $600 tablet is a lot to offer, and while you may not need that degree of grunt right now — unless you're doing things like editing 4K video, which is now a legitimate possibility on the iPad Air — the knowledge that there's space for iPadOS to grow without the whole thing slowing to a halt is no bad thing.

Step to the $749 iPad Air 5, meanwhile, and you can now have 5G baked in. The 2020 version of the tablet offered WiFi + Cellular as an option, yes, but only at up to 4G LTE speeds. Again, as with the new iPhone SE, it supports Sub-6 though not mmWave 5G, but the lackluster spread of the latter network type means I suspect few owners will really miss that.