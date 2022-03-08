Apple Unveils Power Of New M1 Ultra Chip With UltraFusion Architecture

Apple has revealed the M1 Ultra, the company's most powerful chip to date, at its March "Peek Performance" event. It's the latest addition to Apple's M1 family.

Consumers were expecting the M2 processor chip under the presumption that the M1 Max would be the last chip in the current line. They stood corrected, however, because Apple took two M1 Max chips and combined them to create a system on a chip (SoC) that delivers an entirely new level of performance to Mac desktops thanks to the UltraFusion architecture.

The M1 Ultra supports up to 128GB of high-bandwidth, low-latency unified memory, powering up a 20-core CPU, 64-core GPU, and 32-core Neural Engine to deliver max performance for artists, developers, and video professionals who would benefit from enhanced 3D-rendering tools, advanced coding software, and video rendering software.

"M1 Ultra is another game-changer for Apple silicon that once again will shock the PC industry. By connecting two M1 Max die with our UltraFusion packaging architecture, we're able to scale Apple silicon to unprecedented new heights," Apple's SVP of Hardware Technologies Johny Srouji said. "With its powerful CPU, massive GPU, incredible Neural Engine, ProRes hardware acceleration, and huge amount of unified memory, M1 Ultra completes the M1 family as the world's most powerful and capable chip for a personal computer."