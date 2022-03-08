Apple Mac Studio Blows Mac Pro Out Of The Water

Apple revealed a pair of Mac devices that might very well bring the company to a new golden age of desktop computing. The Mac Studio and Apple's Studio Display will be available for purchase separately, but the company has effectively pushed the pair as a unit. The Mac Studio has the same desktop footprint as a Mac Mini and is more powerful than a Mac Pro,with a price tag that reflects such. The Apple Studio Display is optimized for the power the Mac Studio brings and also delivers a power-to-price ratio that's just right.

To be fair, it's not as if Apple's released a wide variety of monitors in the past. They only really have the Apple Pro Display XDR as a premium device and no device in the "mini" category. With the only monitor Apple has in stock costing thousands, the Pro Display XDR can finally give some shelf space to a slightly more affordable piece of hardware. The Mac Studio also fills a major void in Apple's desktop device collection: a powerful computer that's not too large, not too small, and priced just right.