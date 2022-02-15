Apple's Rumored 13-Inch M2 MacBook Pro May Look Awfully Familiar

Even though Apple hasn't confirmed anything about it yet, the company is widely expected to host a spring reveal event next month. The current thinking is that Apple will use this event to announce a new iPhone SE and iPad Air, but there have also been whispers of new MacBook reveals too. In short, it's sounding like this reveal event could wind up being a rather packed one for Apple.

With the potential for MacBook Pros sporting new M2 CPUs to be revealed at this show, there's good reason for the MacBook faithful to be excited. However, we're learning today that Apple's refreshed 13-inch MacBook Pro may not be all that different from its predecessor in terms of design. If, then, you were hoping for a new 13-inch MacBook touting an exciting new design, you might want to temper your expectations for now, because according to a new report, that isn't what we'll be getting.