5 Reasons The iPhone SE 5G Is Your No-Brainer Upgrade In 2022

If ever there was a secret weapon in Apple's line-up, the iPhone SE stands a better chance than most hardware to be it. Now in its third generation, the cheapest iPhone is also the one that arguably makes the most sense to the most people. Sure, there are plenty of good reasons to want an iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro — or, for that matter, to wait and see what the iPhone 14 Series brings later in 2022 – but it's tough not to be swayed by Apple's value proposition here.

For 2022, it's a familiar recipe of a few new upgrades combined with some familiar features and style. The iPhone 8 aesthetic remains, along with the iOS home button and a 4.7-inch Retina display. However, Apple has also added 5G support for the first time — meaning the whole iPhone line-up is now compatible with 5G networks — and of course, there's a bleeding-edge chipset inside, too.

What hasn't changed is the value. Pricing kicks off at $429 for the 64GB model, rises to $479 for the 128GB version, and $579 if you want to splash out on the largest, 256GB iPhone SE. There are three colors, too: Midnight, which is so dark a gray as to be effectively black; Starlight, which is a somewhat pearl-like white; and finally (PRODUCT)RED, which is — you guessed it — red.