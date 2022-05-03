How To Turn Off Location Services On iPhone

The iPhone's location services, typically handled through the "Find My" app, are useful in a number of ways. They can help you figure out where to go on a long road trip, assist in meeting up with friends and family, find specific types of services that are nearby, or even help you catch pokemon. And if you ever lose your iPhone, location services can help you find it again.

That said, you don't need to leave location services on all the time. You can turn them off temporarily, permanently, or manually control which apps are allowed to access them on a case-by-case basis. Granted, some apps require location services to work, in which case it would probably be easier to delete them outright, but the option is there.

If, for any reason, you don't want to use location services on your iPhone, you don't have to. Just know that it could cause some issues the next time you try to use "Maps" or if you need to try and find a misplaced phone somewhere down the line.