The 3 Best Apple Maps Alternatives For iPhone In 2022
iPhone users who tend to trust all things developed by Apple may be perfectly happy using Apple Maps for all their navigation needs. However, there are many iOS device users who are unsatisfied with the built-in app's performance and overall functionality. Apple Maps is currently only rated 2.7 out of 5 stars in the App Store, which is abysmal considering that it's a stock Apple app. The fact that it doesn't even make the App Store's top ten apps under the navigation category can be seen as proof that there are other map apps out there that people prefer using.
Although most navigation apps offer similar features, each one is designed differently and puts emphasis on various functions that cater to different kinds of users. Depending on how you utilize your go-to map app, one may suit your travel style and preferences more than others. You just need to find one that not only provides you with all the information you'll be needing on the road but also one that has an interface that's easy for you to comprehend at a quick glance.
If you're looking for a replacement app for Apple Maps, here are three options worth exploring.
Google Maps
Google has an arsenal of well-known and highly reliable mobile apps, one of which is Google Maps. It is regarded as one of the most used map apps to date not just for Android users — it has over 10 billion downloads in the Google Play Store — but also for Apple fans who've bolstered the app to the top of the best free navigation apps in the App Store.
One of the main reasons for this is probably the app's accuracy in providing directions and valuable real-time traffic insights, thanks in part to the massive amount of information collected by satellites as well as Google-sponsored cars routinely going around rigged with tracking cameras that capture on-the-ground images. As a Google product that has mapped various places and establishments in over 220 countries worldwide, you can rest assured that the Google Maps app will have the most up-to-date information and will constantly provide fixes that'll only improve its features.
Google Maps is compatible with various modes of transportation, whether you intend to travel using your bicycle or car, by public transit, by air, or even on foot. In fact, Google Maps offers great walking directions, which is useful for sightseeing or navigating new places. Its automatic rerouting feature ensures that in case you make a wrong turn, you'll be able to find your way back onto the fastest path available. If you intend to go somewhere with limited to no internet connectivity, Google Maps has a nifty function that lets you download important map sections you'll need onto your iPhone so you can access them offline at a later time. You can also enable dark mode for the Google Maps interface to make it easier to look at while driving.
Waze
Also included in the App Store's slate of top free navigation apps, Waze is a great alternative to Apple Maps as it uses community involvement in reporting traffic conditions instantaneously. People who are currently on the app can immediately report what they see on the road, whether it be accidents, roadwork closures, speed traps, and the like. Once these roadblocks are resolved, anyone who sees them gone can instantly update traffic information by removing them from the app. That way, upcoming vehicles won't let them affect their chosen routes and travel plans. The app also has a useful feature that lets you quickly compare gas station prices while you're on your way to your destination and easily choose a station that's the most convenient to stop at.
Since Waze mostly utilizes crowd-sourcing for the navigational advice it provides, the app is a good pick for anyone located in densely populated places because chances are high that other Waze travelers will be in the vicinity, ensuring that app insights are relevant and reflect up-to-date traffic conditions. And in case you put a lot of stock in anything Google dips its hands in, you might take the fact that the company acquired Waze in 2013 as a clear barometer for the navigation app's excellence.
Citymapper
Not everyone has their own vehicle to use to get around. If you happen to own an iPhone, frequently use public transit, and are hoping for a better navigation tool than Apple Maps, one option worth trying out is Citymapper. Rated 4.9 out of 5 stars in the App Store, it's an excellent option for commuters who need map assistance in their everyday travels.
Upon launching the Citymapper app and enabling location detection, it'll automatically update the interface to feature the city you are currently in. You can enter your destination and choose a preferred mode of transportation that's available nearby. A list of potential routes will also show estimated trip durations as well as the most efficient mode of transit combinations. Route options can be further finetuned by supplying the desired time for departure or arrival.
As a navigation app geared toward commuters, Citymapper has useful features that make it a fun alternative to the iPhone's built-in map app — Based on your chosen route and available transit options, it'll tell you the number of calories you've burned, trees you've conserved, and money you've saved thanks to your trip. It also has an alert function that'll give you a heads-up when you're getting close to your stop.