Is An Apple CarPlay Wireless Adapter Worth It?

The most obvious difference between wired and wireless CarPlay is that you no longer have to plug your iPhone into your car, as the connection between the two is made entirely wireless. While this may sound minuscule to some, it may be enticing to others. The biggest upside with wireless connectivity is that you no longer have to remember to plug in your iPhone every time you start the car and you won't have to worry about losing or forgetting the Lightning cable.

This is great for those who would say, "It's only a five-minute drive, I can go without CarPlay," as you'll always have it as an option thanks to the wireless connection. Of course, this also means that you can leave your iPhone in your pocket or purse when you get into the car, increasing the convenience factor.

Another potential upside is that older cars may have USB ports that charge your iPhone at a very slow pace and it could take a few hours to fully recharge the handset. This is because some older cars' USB ports were designed to only play music from a USB flash drive, while charging was typically reserved for a DC adapter. With wireless CarPlay, you'll be able to use your iPhone for CarPlay and plug it into a DC fast charger at the same time.