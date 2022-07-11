The Reason Your iPhone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

A slowly charging iPhone can be a frustrating ordeal, especially when you're unsure about what's causing it. If this is an issue you're facing, you should know there may be a few different reasons that an iPhone is charging at a slower rate than usual. The problem could have to do with the charger itself, a faulty charging socket, or even iPhone software problems. If you're not sure about which of these may be the cause for your slow charge rate, it's best to try fixes for each possibility and see what works.

Unfortunately, an iPhone that is charging at excessively slow rates is less than useful for daily life, as it could take several hours on the charger to fully replenish the battery. In most cases, you can fix this problem yourself, but there is the possibility something may be physically wrong with the smartphone, too. If none of these troubleshooting methods work, you'll need to take the iPhone to an Apple Store for evaluation and possibly repair.