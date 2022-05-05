How To Fix An iPhone That Won't Charge

If your iPhone isn't charging (or is charging really slowly), the easiest thing to test would be the software. Restart your iPhone, wait for it to finish, then plug it back in and give it a half-hour. This could be all you need to get things working properly again.

After that, you can experiment with the physical charging situation. Try disconnecting and reconnecting the cable from your iPhone, from the power outlet, from your computer, or from the charging station. If you're able, see if you can borrow someone else's charging cable in case yours might be wearing down. And if you do believe that your cable is the problem, consider buying a replacement.

Even if things look fine, try cleaning off the connections on both ends of the charging cable, and check your iPhone's port for dust, dirt, or pocket lint. You should also inspect the ports on your computer, and carefully clean them if they look dirty or clogged with anything.

Pay attention to the temperature of the environment in which you use your device. If the area around you feels warm, or if your iPhone feels somewhat hot to the touch, unplug it and give it a few minutes to cool off, then find a spot with a lower temperature to plug it back in.

Though hopefully, it won't come to a last-resort situation, you can always call Apple. In the event that you think your iPhone's battery is faulty, you can contact Apple Support to try and verify the problem, then set up an appointment to fix or replace it.