Tesla Started It, But This Increasingly Common Car Feature Is Infuriating Owners

Despite recalls and production issues, Tesla has had a huge impact on the automotive industry and helped push the transition into both electric vehicles and smarter, automated cars. Computers and modern tech are becoming just as vital to the industry as traditional auto engineering, even with legacy companies like Ford and General Motors. But Tesla's high-tech influence on other car brands isn't always welcome. According to J.D. Power's 37th annual U.S. Initial Quality Study, which surveyed 93,380 owners and leasers of 2023 model-year vehicles, one major issue is frustrating drivers: Changes in designs to car door handles.

If you've ever struggled to open its door the first time you got into a Tesla, you're not alone. Rather than traditional handles found on car doors for decades, Tesla uses a flat design built into the door, rather than one that sticks out from it. According to Tesla, the correct way to open a door on a Model 3 is to "use your thumb to push the wide part of the door handle. The handle pivots toward you, and you can open the door by pulling the handle or pulling the edge of the door."

The fact that instructions are needed to open a car door in the first place is indicative that the design may be too complicated, or at the very least, too unfamiliar to the average driver and passenger. And as other car manufacturers start to adopt Tesla's more futuristic design and look for their own vehicles, this frustration is becoming more widespread.