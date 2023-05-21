The Baffling Reason First-Gen Dodge Vipers Don't Have Cup Holders

The first-gen Dodge Viper unveiled in 1992 was typically a V10 engine with two seats and a svelte body. It has no side windows or a roof to shield you from the sun and rain, and you better pray for clear weather since early Vipers had no traction control or anti-lock brakes.

However, it had a magnificent V10 engine, and Italian automaker Lamborghini had a hand in making the Viper's V10 engine one for the books. Cranking out 400 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque from 8.0 liters of displacement, the Viper could go from zero to 60 mph in 4.4 seconds and finish the quarter-mile in 13.1 seconds, unbelievable numbers from an early 90s sports car.

But when the fun is over, and you want to relax on the drive home, remember that the first-gen Viper had no air-conditioning, no outside door handles, and no cupholders to catch your drink. While the A/C and door handle issues came from a desire to shed weight, the absence of cupholders in a Dodge Viper has a fascinating story.