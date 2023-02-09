How Lamborghini Influenced The Legendary Dodge Viper V10 Engine

The Dodge Viper, especially during its first iteration in the early 1990s, was (and is) one of the wildest sports cars ever conceived. The Dodge Challenger Hellcat has more horsepower, is faster off the line, and has a higher top speed, but is almost civilized compared to the safety feature-less Viper and its gargantuan V10.

The Viper's powerplant is almost the sole feature of the car as there are no interior comforts to speak of and the engine bay takes up more than half of the length of the car; it's basically a V10 go-kart with a lawn chair. When the engine first debuted in 1992, it had a displacement of 8 liters and put out 400 horsepower, insane numbers for the time.

But Dodge didn't just retool a V8 truck engine to have an extra bank of cylinders and call it a day. Like the Viper itself, the engine went through a long development process. In addition to Dodge engineers working day and night to make the engine worthy of the Viper, Lamborghini had a say in making the powerplant part of the Viper's venomous charm.