The First Dodge Viper Was So Wild It's Hard To Believe They Built It

Words like "polished" and "refined" don't exactly fit within Dodge's vocabulary when it comes to performance cars. Competing brands like Ford and Chevy likely use a series of scientific tests, focus groups, and manufacturing know-how to make cars like the Shelby Mustangs, supercharged variants of the Camaro, and whatever new edition of the Corvette is on the horizon. Dodge, on the other hand, doesn't look like it takes that same measured approach to making the latest and greatest cars. Cars like the Hellcat variants of the Charger and Challenger look like they spent all of fifteen seconds on the drawing board — and the only note was "be fast." The brand has spent the last several years supercharging its entire lineup like it just bought an entire freight train of superchargers and needs to get rid of them right now.

That all-nonsense approach has worked extremely well for Dodge. As both the Dodge Challenger and Charger ride off into the sunset (avoiding any telephone poles), the Hellcat has left a permanent mark on automotive culture. For good or ill, everyone is now watching their rear-view mirror for a Hellcat. But long before the Hellcat's supercharger ever spooled up and scared an entire neighborhood, Dodge had the Viper: A car that started out so barebones and insane, that it's a marvel it was even produced.