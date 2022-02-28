Why This Shelby Mustang GT500 Upgrade Should Be At The Top Of Your List

We love the Shelby GT500. It's not the baddest Mustang on the road – that honor goes to the Shelby GT500 KR unveiled last year – but it's nothing short of a metaphorical ballistic missile at full chat. Equipped with a burly 5.2-liter hand-built aluminum V8 engine boasting a custom-made Eaton TVS R2650 supercharger, the GT500 has 760 horsepower and 625 pound-feet of torque to play with, numbers that bring tears of joy to dyed-in-the-wool Mustang enthusiasts.

However, some people can't get over the Shelby GT500's stock seven-speed Tremec dual-clutch automatic gearbox. It's a brilliant transmission with multiple drive modes, lightning-fast gear changes, and line-lock with launch control, enabling lead-footed drivers to reach zero to 60 mph in about 2.1-seconds and finish the quarter-mile run in 11.4-seconds at 131.25 mph.

In addition, the seven-speed dual-clutch unit enables the Shelby GT500 to behave like a tame animal in city driving. But for purists, nothing beats the sensation of rowing gears yourself, and it seems Ford has alienated manual enthusiasts from enjoying the thrill of being thrown around in a GT500 – but not for long.