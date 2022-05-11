The Tesla Car Door Flaw That Left People Stranded

Tesla is no stranger to car problems — both software and hardware — and the recalls that follow. The door is one of the car parts that has troubled Tesla in the past, but the company has innovated its design to such an extent that the Cybertruck has no door handles at all. However, Tesla didn't apparently didn't anticipate what sub-zero temperatures will do to the flush door handles on its cars. Earlier this year, multiple users reported being locked out of their Tesla cars because the door handle got stuck in its place due to ice accumulation. And it was not a pleasing experience for Tesla owners.

But the internet has a way to solve every problem, and the Tesla door handle "freeze-gate" is no exception. The easiest and the most impulsive solution is to just give a generous bump to shatter the ice crystals and release the door handle. And yes, there are a handful of videos on Twitter in which affected Tesla owners can be seen doing just that. But not everyone is a fan of brutally banging on their precious EV's doors.

The best solution is to melt the ice. Waiting for the sun to come out and melt the ice accumulation is a luxury not every person on a tight schedule can afford. For such scenarios, some Tesla owners tried a hair dryer to raise the temperature — which actually seemed to work. But not everyone has access to the hair styling gadget, which makes the "frozen door of doom" situation a not-so-funny problem. Of course, product design savants envisioned a world where Tesla car door handles will get stuck, which also explains why you can buy a gadget called "Door Handle for Tesla Model 3" on Amazon.