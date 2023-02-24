The Legendary Porsche That Broke Records And Raised The Bar

Porsche has become a household name when it comes to sports cars and supercars, and not for no reason. The German automaker has a long, rich history of producing classy vehicles that are a joy to drive, and dependable to boot. In recent years, Porsche has produced some of the fastest vehicles on the road, some of which introduced innovative technology and changed the course of Porsche's future for good.

Porsche uses halo vehicles, like the 918 Spyder, to develop and introduce new technologies to its more consumer-facing vehicles, like the impressively efficient regenerative braking on the Taycan EV that recuperates 290 kilowatts of energy, according to Porsche. Compare this 290 kW to the competition, and it's easy to see how developing high-end platforms can lead to innovation.

Long before the hybrid 918 Spyder ushered in Porsche's electric revolution, though, the Porsche 959 rocketed the turbo-charged flat-six motor into rally stardom, and convinced Porsche that AWD sports cars were the way forward.