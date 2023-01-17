2024 Corvette E-Ray Revealed As V8 Hybrid With E-AWD And Stealth Mode

Chevrolet has revealed the 2024 Corvette E-Ray, the hotly-anticipated electrified version of its iconic sports car. While it may look, at first glance, like a regular Corvette C8 Stingray, the E-Ray will feature both a V8 gas engine powering the rear wheels and an electric motor which drives the front axle. The result is e-AWD, and a total of 655 horsepower.

Chevrolet

What drivers won't have to do is find a charger. The Corvette E-Ray isn't a plug-in hybrid; its 1.9 kWh lithium-ion battery — mounted longitudinally down the center of the car — is designed instead to pick up energy from braking.

Pricing will kick off at $102,900 (plus destination) for the Corvette E-Ray 1LZ Coupe. The 2LZ Coupe trim will start at $108,400, while the 3LZ Coupe will be from $113,850. Chevy will also have convertible versions, priced from $109,900 for the 1LZ, $115,400 for the 2LZ, and from $120,850 for the 3LZ.