Here's How Fast The Porsche 918 Spyder Really Is

Even at nearly 10 years old, the Porsche 918 Spyder stands as the crown jewel of Porsche's modern cars. It takes everything that was great about the Porsche Carrera GT supercar, and adds an electrified twist. Its 4.6-liter V8 puts out an already wild 608 horsepower; throw in the two electric motors part of its hybrid drivetrain, and the 918 makes an absolutely unworldly 887 horsepower (via Porsche).

That's astonishing for any car under the sun, but transcendent in a hybrid that only weighs just over 3712 pounds with the optional Weissach package. All that power and it still manages to get 22 combined miles per gallon (via Edmunds). Other cars are rendered tired and obsolete just by the existence of the 918 Spyder.

New, the car had an MSRP $845,000. Production ended in 2015, with 918 cars built in just two years, making it an extremely rare car. Auction examples tend to hover around $1.5-2 million. With all that power on tap, and the assistance of a hybrid drivetrain to boot, one would expect the 918 Spyder to be excessively fast. But just how fast is Porsche's pride and joy?