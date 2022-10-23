Why Porsche Discontinued The Legendary Carrera GT

Since the Carrera GT was designed to have a shallow center of gravity sitting smack in the middle of the chassis, it was capable of changing directions almost instantly, "very much like a race car," Eddie Alterman, editor-in-chief of Car and Driver magazine, told CNN. They called the Carrera GT "spectacularly impractical" and even went on record saying that "only a fool" would drive it on public roads. Even Porsche claimed the car "pushed technological boundaries beyond any existing supercar" of the time.

Given its Le Man's pedigree and trepidation from experts, what came next shouldn't be a shock — but it was because it had nothing to do with how fast it could go, how hard it was to handle, or how impractical it was for street use. Oh, no. After only two short years of production, the last Carrera GT rolled off the production floor at Porsche's plant in Leipzig, Germany, on May 6, 2006.

What, if not speed or handling issues, could waylay such a legendary sports car? Airbags. In 2006, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) mandated that all new vehicles made in the United States needed to have dual-stage airbags (via Autowerkes). That was not a feature Porsche was willing to add to its hypercar, and thus it decided to discontinue production entirely. That doesn't mean the Carrera GT isn't still out there, roaming the highways and byways. In fact, if you have a few million bucks just lying around needing to be spent, you might be able to find one on the secondary market. Happy hunting.