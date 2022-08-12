Here's Why So Many Celebrities Own A Porsche 993
The Porsche 993 is something that numerous celebrity car collections have in common, but what makes it so sought after by Hollywood's elites? When it comes to Porsches, the 911 is arguably the most iconic model the German automaker ever came up with. Throughout its many iterations, it's the 911s produced from 1994 to 1998 — otherwise known as the 993s — that are easily the most beloved by enthusiasts. Now, the 993 was quite a historical milestone for Porsche, as the model garnered significant performance gains over its predecessor, the 964.
Its flat-six boxer engine gave it enough oomph to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 5 seconds, with the Turbo S variant even capable of producing 450 horsepower. However, power isn't the only thing people love about the Porsche 993; its superb handling was also a big draw (via Motor Biscuit). Those who were lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a 993 deemed it a pleasure to drive thanks to its revamped suspension system. This begs the question: Are performance and handling the sole reasons for getting the 993, or is there something else that only celebrities see in this classic Porsche?
Who are the celebrities that drive a Porsche 993?
While there are many celebrities who drive Porsche 911s, not all of them have a taste for the Porsche 993, in particular. Meet the celebrities who do, and have either been spotted driving the classic Porsche or have had one sitting in their garage. This includes Antonio Banderas, David Beckham, Ellen Degeneres, Harry Styles, Jerry Seinfeld, Keanu Reeves, and Kendall Jenner, to name a few (via Esquire). So, why would a renowned personality consider the 993 in the sea of Porsches? Well, like celebrities, the 933 was also quite influential, and its significance in the legendary 911 lineup's history can make its driver seem like they know a thing or two about automobiles.
Secondly, its value kept on rising over the years. Between 2014 to 2017, the Porsche 993's value skyrocketed, leading to a whopping 70% increase in some examples, while others sold for as much as $2.4 million (via Hagerty). Celebrities who own 993s don't even have to drive them just to flaunt their wealth since simply storing them already adds as much value to their name. Of course, its timeless aesthetics and appreciating value aren't the only reasons why celebrities have an inclination for this distinctly retrofuturistic coupe.
Celebrities love this classic Porsche for various reasons
There are many reasons why celebrities love the Porsche 993, but for actor Keanu Reeves, it's simple: he's passionate about driving and can "appreciate a beautiful vehicle." Reeves referred to his 993 as "The Sled" due to it being "sleek and fast." The "John Wick" star apparently loved the way his car drove, including its exhaust notes. Reeves said he used any excuse just to take it for a spin. When it comes to athlete David Beckham, that reason is tied to movie icon Steve McQueen — whose style and taste in Porsches served as his inspiration, according to GQ. Beckham's first foray into the Porsche world started with a blue 993 he bought new in 1997 (via The Telegraph).
Meanwhile, academy-award winner Denzel Washington also bought his classic Porsche brand new back in '97 and held on to it for 25 years before eventually selling it for over $400,000 (via Motor1). "Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee" host Jerry Seinfeld, on the other hand, didn't pick his vintage Porsche just because the 993 engine could make a mean espresso. According to Complex, Seinfeld had the word "LAST" etched onto his ride's license plate. Considering the 993 was the last air-cooled model the automaker ever made, the actor was likely paying homage to its historical relevance. With the 993 having such an iconic role in the Porsche lineup, it's no wonder celebrities want to revel in the car's spotlight.