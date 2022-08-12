Here's Why So Many Celebrities Own A Porsche 993

The Porsche 993 is something that numerous celebrity car collections have in common, but what makes it so sought after by Hollywood's elites? When it comes to Porsches, the 911 is arguably the most iconic model the German automaker ever came up with. Throughout its many iterations, it's the 911s produced from 1994 to 1998 — otherwise known as the 993s — that are easily the most beloved by enthusiasts. Now, the 993 was quite a historical milestone for Porsche, as the model garnered significant performance gains over its predecessor, the 964.

Its flat-six boxer engine gave it enough oomph to go from 0 to 60 mph in just a little over 5 seconds, with the Turbo S variant even capable of producing 450 horsepower. However, power isn't the only thing people love about the Porsche 993; its superb handling was also a big draw (via Motor Biscuit). Those who were lucky enough to get behind the wheel of a 993 deemed it a pleasure to drive thanks to its revamped suspension system. This begs the question: Are performance and handling the sole reasons for getting the 993, or is there something else that only celebrities see in this classic Porsche?