The Reason Porsche Built A Custom 911 For Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is known for his high octane bullet time "Matrix" movies, using movie Kung Fu and Car Fu in the "John Wick" films, and surfing through time in the "Bill & Ted" adventure films. But he also loves speed, whether it comes from riding one of his custom-built motorcycles or zipping down the Pacific Coast Highway in one of his favorite Porsches.

Reeves' love for the German automaker stretches back to when his grandmother gave him a bunch of toy cars. Among his favorites was a black and gold-trimmed John Player I car, a red Ferrari 512 Berlinetta, and a gray Porsche 911 Turbo. Over the years, Reeves developed a passion for driving and has come to "appreciate a beautiful vehicle."

After having been around Porsches in some form over the years, he bought a black 911 Carrera 4S with a sunroof and manual transmission (via Porsche). Since it was "sleek and fast," he called it "The Sled." According to Prestige Imports in Denver, Colorado, Reeves' Type 933 rear-wheel drive model was offered in the U.S. between 1995 and 1998, and it had a 3.6-liter M64 naturally-aspirated (air-cooled) engine.

Autoevolution believes Reeves' 911 Carrera 4S model is from 1996 and is the very same car he once strapped a Christmas tree onto the roof of back in 2010.