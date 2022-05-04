One Of The First Porsches Was Destroyed By American Troops In WW2

For many, the legendary "Porsche" name epitomizes nothing but the best of German sportscar engineering. But all legends must start somewhere, and the Type 64 — aka the "first Porsche" — is where this now-famous name brand begins. And ironically, the "first Porsche" wasn't even a "Porsche."

Long before the iconic brand was even created in 1948, Dr. Ferdinand Porsche worked at a number of car manufacturers, including Austro-Daimler, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen (as a consulting engineer). While it's an undeniable fact that Porsche was an innovative engineering genius, he was also a member of the Nazi Party who built cars for Hitler that aided in Nazi propaganda. On May 22, 1939, Germany's Adolf Hitler and Italy's Benito Mussolini entered into the "Pact of Steel" alliance between their respective countries. To celebrate that alliance, Hitler wanted to hold an automobile race from Berlin to Rome spanning some 932 miles (1,500 km).

As noted by Sotheby's, Volkswagen had already built German military vehicles for Hitler, including the Kübelwagen and Schwimmwagen, and when the National Socialist Motor Corps (NSKK) came with a new commission for a race car, they assigned Porsche to the task. In a twist of automotive fate, Porsche had proposed a sports car version of the Beetle, known as the KdF-Wagen, just a year before. This was dubbed "Type 114" and was ultimately rejected, but the design would get resurrected with the creation of Type 64.