2023 Porsche 911 GT3 RS First Drive: Because Racecar Is Just The Beginning

Instead, combining Thermal's Desert and North tracks into one configuration allows us to approach 140 mph on the longer straights, perfect for the gear ratios to stretch out right up to redline before braking and downshifting into corners. The aural experience of speed rarely breaks my reverie, either, because the PDK allows even an amateur such as myself to keep the 4.0-liter mill right in its happy place at all times (or at least, most of the time—more on that later).

But despite the sensory overload, I can still register my own surprise at how steadfast the GT3 RS feels through increasingly sharp corners, even as I try to brake later and later to carry more and more speed through ever-tightening kinks. The rear-mounted engine still shifts around back there, rest assured, but then the rear steering effect comes into play and helps to keep this 911 far from the level of tail-happiness I expected.

Again, I must confess: this is not just my second RS car ever, nor my first GT3 on a track, but also my first 911 ever on a track. But as the belated owner of a 996-generation Carrera 4, in which I learned to canyon carve and rev-match manual downshifts and, I might even say, drive well for the first time, the old rear-biased balance probably contributed to a bit of timidity on my first few stints at Thermal. And that car had the benefit of all-wheel drive to balance out any tendencies towards oversteer with better grip and a bit more weight over the front end!