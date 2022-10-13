What's The Worst Porsche Car Model? Here's What Fans Say

In a SlashGear poll of 590 U.S. people, 34.92% said the Porsche Panamera is the worst Porsche ever made. It probably has something to do with its looks — it's a four-door luxury Porsche sedan that doesn't have the typical Porsche persona. Even Top Gear journalists James May and Richard Hammond felt the Panamera "doesn't feel like a Porsche"(via Top Gear). However, the Porsche Panamera is still a solid car with incredible performance.

Coming in second on the poll is the Porsche Cayenne with 27.46%, despite it being the second best-selling Porsche model. According to a research done by WithClutch, the Porsche Cayenne is not "very reliable" compared to models made by other popular car manufacturers. Beyond that, 15.08% of the respondents thought the Porsche 924 was the worst Porsche car model while 12.37% said it's the 914.

The Porsche 996 was the least terrible model, with only 10.17% thinking it deserved the worst Porsche title. Nevertheless, most people would still kill to own a car made by Porsche.