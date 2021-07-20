2022 Porsche Macan ditches the Turbo trim but gets more power

Porsche is shaking things up with its 2022 Macan crossover SUV. The Turbo model is out for 2022, while the top-dog Macan is now the GTS model with the old Turbo’s twin-turbo V6. Meanwhile, the midrange Macan S has the outgoing GTS model’s turbo V6 engine.

True, Porsche has an all-electric Macan in the works, and it will probably arrive early next year as the gasoline-only model. Still, Porsche is leaving no stones unturned with its bestselling sport-luxury crossover. Base Macan versions get a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-banger with 261 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque, 13 more horses and 22 more torques than the old base version.

With more horses under the hood, the base Macan rushes from zero to 60 mph in 5.8-seconds, pretty sprightly for a five-seat crossover. It also has a top speed of 144 mph. Meanwhile, the 2022 Macan S inherited the old GTS’s 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6 engine. It now has 375 horsepower, 27 more horses than before. It scoots to 60 mph in 4.6-seconds and has a top speed of 161 mph.

The range-topping 2022 Porsche Macan GTS has the most power among the trio, inheriting the old Turbo’s 2.9-liter V6 motor. It now has 435 horsepower, around 59 horses more than before. When equipped with the Sport Chrono package, the new Macan GTS pushes to 60 mph in a scant 4.3-seconds. It also has the legs to reach a top speed of 169 mph.

All 2022 Macan variants get a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox and PTM (Porsche Traction Management) all-wheel-drive. The Macan GTS sits 10mm lower to the ground courtesy of a now-standard air suspension, 10-percent and 15-percent firmer in the front and rear, respectively. The GTS Sport Package adds custom 21-inch wheels with high-performance tires, the Sport Chrono Package, and Porsche’s torque-vectoring rear axle for added agility.

Style-wise, the 2022 Porsche Macan is not too different from the outgoing model. The subtle changes include a revised front end, a new black rear diffuser, LED headlights, and Porsche Dynamic Light System as standard. You can choose from 14 paint colors, including Papaya Metallic, Gentian Blue Metallic, and a new Python Green hue for the Macan GTS with the GTS Sport Package.

Inside, the 2022 Macan has a plethora of haptic buttons in place of conventional switches and stalks. Of course, the new Macan gets the latest PCM 6.0 (Porsche Communications Management) infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, navigation, voice control, and a 10.9-inch touchscreen display. It also gets a new steering wheel lifted directly from the 992-series 911 sports car.

The 2022 Porsche Macan is available to order now, although the first deliveries won’t start until early 2022. The Macan S and Macan GTS are arriving in the spring of next year. The base MSRP is around $56,250 for the Macan and about $67,000 and $81,000 for the Macan S and Macan GTS.