25% Of Car Fans Would Most Want To Own A Supercar Made By This Brand
Imagine a supercar. The must-have traits that come to the mind are freakishly fast, flashy, and expensive. Indeed, supercars often surpass the limits of being street legal with their demonic speed and acceleration, and they stand out with their meticulous design. Of course, they also happen to be the rides of choice for Hollywood flicks and celebrities. Brands like Ferrari, Bugatti, McLaren, and Lamborghini have carved out solid reputations for making exquisite supercars that ooze charisma and have unmatched performance, wrapped up with an appropriately lavish price tag.
However, upstarts like Koenigsegg, Lycan, Hennessey, and SSC are working to change the game with cars that have captured the limelight for all the right reasons. Even established luxury carmakers like Audi, Aston Martin, and Mercedes are in on it, with their own extravagant high-performance drives. With the competition heating up and more choices flooding the market, choosing a supercar these days isnt exactly easy.
Some buyers want to stick with an established name for the sake of investment, while others are willing to experiment with the new kid on the block offering something fresh and splashy. SlashGear asked its readers which automaker would be their go-to choice if they were on the market for a supercar, and the poll results were surprising.
A tale of German supremacy
Of the 621 readers that participated in the survey, 24.96% picked Porsche as their supercar brand of choice. While the 911 remains a signature for Porsche, the German company has produced some iconic speed demons over the years, like the 918 Spyder, the Carrera GT, and, more recently, the all-electric Taycan. In his first drive, SlashGear's Chris Davies wrote that the 2022 Porsche 911 GTS "is every bit the driver's car that Porsche promises it will be."
Lamborghini took second with 21.74% votes in its favor. The automaker has held on tightly to the imaginations of supercar enthusiasts with iconic vehicles such as the Murcielago, Aventador, Sesto Elements, Miura, Diablo, Gallardo, and more recently, the Veneno. Ferrari rode into fourth with 20.29% of the survey audience polling for it. The brand needs no introduction, especially after delivering trailblazing rides like the LaFerrari, Daytona, F40, Enzo, and the iconic Testarossa.
Aston Martin — a staple of the James Bond films — got 14.49% votes, ahead of brands like Bugatti (11.59%) and McLaren (6.92%) in SlashGear's survey. As far as the global market goes, a June 2022 MarketWatch analysis suggests Porsche, Bentley, Ferrari, and Lamborghini are the biggest brands and the top four players that collectively hog 70% of the net market share.