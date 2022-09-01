25% Of Car Fans Would Most Want To Own A Supercar Made By This Brand

Imagine a supercar. The must-have traits that come to the mind are freakishly fast, flashy, and expensive. Indeed, supercars often surpass the limits of being street legal with their demonic speed and acceleration, and they stand out with their meticulous design. Of course, they also happen to be the rides of choice for Hollywood flicks and celebrities. Brands like Ferrari, Bugatti, McLaren, and Lamborghini have carved out solid reputations for making exquisite supercars that ooze charisma and have unmatched performance, wrapped up with an appropriately lavish price tag.

However, upstarts like Koenigsegg, Lycan, Hennessey, and SSC are working to change the game with cars that have captured the limelight for all the right reasons. Even established luxury carmakers like Audi, Aston Martin, and Mercedes are in on it, with their own extravagant high-performance drives. With the competition heating up and more choices flooding the market, choosing a supercar these days isnt exactly easy.

Some buyers want to stick with an established name for the sake of investment, while others are willing to experiment with the new kid on the block offering something fresh and splashy. SlashGear asked its readers which automaker would be their go-to choice if they were on the market for a supercar, and the poll results were surprising.