One Of The Rarest Ferraris Ever Is Now Up For Sale

A one-of-a-kind car has just been put up for auction at the RM Sotheby's auction house. The 2003 Ferrari Enzo is sleek, beautiful, painted in a shade referred to as Bianco Avus, and in all likelihood, very expensive. It's so rare that it could almost be referred to as a legend or a fable. Not only is it the only Ferrari Enzo in Bianco Avus to ever leave Maranello, but it's also largely been hidden away and barely got to hit the road in the nearly twenty years that passed since its creation. After all this time, it's set to be auctioned and sold with no reserve — meaning that regardless of the hammer price, this Ferrari Enzo will change its owner in just a few days.

Built in honor of the owner of the legendary car marque, Enzo Ferrari, the 2003 "White Enzo" is truly unique. Only 400 Ferrari Enzos were ever made, and the production window was quite short, starting in 2002 and ending in 2004. Most of the Ferraris sported the brand's signature Rosso Corsa, but there were a few Nero black and Gallo Modena yellow models, too. Even those seemingly less unique models managed to hit staggering prices upon sale, so one can only wonder just how expensive the Bianco Avus Ferrari Enzo is going to be.

The "White Enzo" was made to order, which is why it's the only such vehicle sporting this unique white finish. With the chassis number of 133023, it's one of only 20 "Extracampionario" cars that were finished in a non-standard color. Some automakers offer this as a standard, but for Ferrari, choosing a custom chassis color is a privilege reserved only for the most important clients.