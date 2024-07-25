2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 Supercar-Killer Pairs 1,064 Hp And Split Window Style

When GM-owned Chevrolet announced the seventh generation Corvette ZR1 in 2017, it featured one of the biggest engine upgrades for that model. The (then) new LT5 V8 engine generated 755 hp of power and produced 715 lb-ft of torque. These numbers ensured that the car was significantly more powerful than its predecessor — the "Blue Devil" C6 Corvette ZR1 from 2009 — which featured a 6.2 liter, 635 hp V8 engine.

Going further back in time, we had the Corvette C4 ZR1 models from the early '90s that featured 5.7-liter DOHC V-8 engines that produced 375 hp before they were re-tuned to make 405 hp.

Simply put, Chevrolet has been adding oodles of power to each successive generation of the Corvette ZR1 models. Chevrolet seems to be doing something similar with its brand new, 8th-generation models of the Corvette ZR1. For the newest edition of the much-rumored 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the company has upped the performance numbers even higher.

The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 — which is the first-ever model of the eight-generation Corvette lineup — has several superlatives to its credit. Its brand-new LT7 engine has earned the distinction of becoming the most powerful V8 ever produced in America by an automaker. The upped power figures also make the 2025 Corvette ZR1 the most powerful factory-built Corvette ever.