6 Of The Best Sounding V8 Engines Ever Built
Part of the joy of owning a high-performance car is getting to hear it rumble, burble, and otherwise audibly detonate fuel in high-volume and uproarious ways. In other words, it's fun to have loud cars. But not just loud — enjoyable to listen to as well. From the unique soundtracks of powerful and high-pitched V10s and V12s, to the eternally revving high-RPM sport bikes — there are all sorts of unique, pleasant automotive noises, and they're all enjoyable in their own ways.
Many car enthusiasts prefer the sound of a V8 engine over all others. V8s can provide a low, bass-driven sound at idle, while bouncing off the mountain walls at high revs. The volume of the best V8s build on their way to redline and bounce off the limiter with anger and purpose. But what eight-cylinder automotive machines, delivered to the consumer directly from the manufacturer, provide the best noises? Let's take a look at the best sounding V8 engines ever built.
Chevrolet Corvette ZR1
We don't know exactly what the new C8 ZR1 will look or sound like yet, but the previous-generation C7 ZR1 is certain to be on many enthusiasts lists of best-sounding V8s ever. The ZR1, in general, sits at the top of the Corvette lineup. It's the most powerful version in the Corvette generations, and certainly one of the most desirable. The ZR1 was last produced in 2019 and the V8 that powered it produced 755 horsepower and 715 lb-ft of torque –making it one of the highest horsepower engines Chevy's ever built.
The engine was called the LT5 — a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that was the swan-song for the front-engine Corvette. The C7 ZR1 was impressive in a number of ways, but the screaming exhaust note of the big V8 could be heard a mile away — a scream that accompanied the ZR1 all the way up to a top speed of 214 mph.
Jaguar F-Type R
One of the first modern sports cars to use purposeful pops, bangs, and burbles in its exhaust note, the Jaguar F-Type R made all sorts of loud noises, and it made them on purpose. The F-Type's active exhaust was a $2,950 option, and it gave owners the choice of whether they wanted a subdued sound or the most raucous soundtrack possible. The F-Type debuted in the United States in late 2013 (as a 2014 model), with three models available the first year: a standard F-Type, the F-Type S, and the F-Type V8 S. The first two models were powered by a V6, but the V8 S got a 5.0-liter supercharged V8 that produced 495 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.
The real hero in the V8-F-Type sound category, however, was the F-Type R, first introduced in 2015. The V8 S was available only as a convertible, but the R came in coupe form, with the same V8 engine, pumped up to 550 hp and 502 lb-ft of torque. The increase in power came with a big increase in noise, cementing the F-Type's legacy amongst the best sounding V8s.
Ford Mustang Shelby GT350
The Ford Mustang is one of the most iconic V8-powered pony cars of all time, so it's only right that it would have at least one engine on this list. The supercharged V8 under the hood of the Shelby GT500 is certainly a top candidate with its ear-splitting soundtrack, and so is the 5.0-liter V8 under the hood of the newest Mustang GT. But really, the engine to pick is the flat-plane crank V8 that powers the GT350.
The 5.2-liter V8 engine (also known as the Voodoo) that powered the GT350 put out 526 horsepower and 429 lb-ft of torque. But the flat-plane crank engine was more than just powerful. The Voodoo engine wound all the way up to 8,250 rpm –a high rpm for any V8 — and it sounded astonishing all the way up to redline. The GT350 was designed and built as a track-capable, race-ready Mustang and with such a great exhaust note (along with several other modifications to make it ultra-capable), it felt right at home on any racetrack.
Ferrari 458
The successor to the Ferrari F430, the 458 was powered by a 4.5-liter V8 that revved all the way up to an astonishing 9,000 rpm. Initially, the V8 (also known as the F136) made 562 horsepower without the use of any turbocharging or supercharging. The F136 was developed using racing technology from series like F1, and it received several awards for its performance over the years. It was available in a number of different Ferrari's, and in the 458 Italia it would eventually make 570 horsepower.
Like the Shelby GT350, the Ferrari 458 Italia used a flat-plane crankshaft in its pursuit of power. It was naturally aspirated and quick-revving, both of which added to its performance character, and both of which contributed to the screaming sounds it made as it flew by. The 458 was so impressive, in fact, Chevrolet decided to take a closer look at it and use it to help develop the mid-engine C8 Corvette.
Dodge Challenger Hellcat
It has a low, rumbling exhaust note, but that's not what sets the Hellcat apart from other everyday V8s. Unlike some of the other astonishing V8s on this list that get their trademark sounds from the exhaust, the 6.2-liter V8 that's under the hood of the Dodge Hellcat cars gets much of its soundtrack from the large supercharger. The twin-screw supercharger makes an audible whine on acceleration that you can hear over the sound of the exhaust both inside and outside the car, easily distinguishing Hellcat cars from regular V8s.
The 2015 Dodge Challenger Hellcat was the first vehicle to get the supercharged 6.2-liter under the hood, where it produced 707 horsepower and an evocative supercharger whine. On top of being available in the Challenger Hellcat, the 6.2-liter engine was put to use in other Dodge vehicles like the Challenger Demon, Ram 1500 TRX, Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, and Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat. Regardless of the exhaust note, all of those cars got the big supercharger whine. The Hellcat's last hurrah is under the hood of the Challenger SRT Demon 170 which makes an utterly-bonkers 1,010 horsepower on E85 fuel.
Lexus LC500
While we might think of muscle cars or high-performance sports cars as the only vehicles with glorious V8 exhaust notes, the Lexus LC500 challenges that notion. The LC500 is a luxury coupe, designed for comfortable long-distance travel, but that doesn't stop it from having a guttural and refined exhaust note. Where cars like the F-Type and the Hellcat sound a bit more playful and angry, the LC500 sounds precise and well-tuned. It still has a high-volume rumble, but it somehow seems classier while you're throwing revs its way. Being naturally aspirated means the LC500 doesn't have any supercharger whine, and there are no obviously-fake pops or bangs from the exhaust either.
The LC500's naturally-aspirated 5.0-liter V8 puts out 471 horsepower and 398 horsepower, revving to a redline of 7,300 rpm. Lexus is a brand that is well known for its restrained, ultra-comfortable vehicles. Every once in a while, though, they show off their performance capability in vehicles like the LFA and the LC500, reminding us that they can make a vehicle just as evocative as an American muscle car.