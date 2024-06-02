5 Of The Most Powerful V10 Engines Ever Put In A Car

A massive 8.4-liter engine under the hood means that the Dodge Viper has one of the largest production engines ever put in a car, with one of the highest horsepower outputs of any naturally-aspirated engine ever. Introduced in the early 1990s, the original Viper RT/10 came with an 8.0-liter V10 that produced 400 horsepower and 465 lb-ft of torque – respectable numbers for its day, and enough to make it a very fast sports car, but not a particularly high number when you consider horsepower-per-liter measurements.

The original RT/10 only made 47.6 horsepower per liter. For reference, a Honda Civic from the same era (1992) with a 1.6-liter engine made 125 hp — or 78.1 horsepower per liter. Thankfully, Dodge didn't stop making Vipers in the early '90s. They went on to make four more generations of the big two-seater, eventually increasing the V10's displacement all the way up to 8.4 liters, producing much more horsepower over the years.

By the time the Viper was taken out of production in 2017, it was making 645 horsepower and 600 lb-ft of torque – or 76.7 horsepower per liter, a much more respectable number. An honorable mention here goes to the Dodge Ram SRT 10 (a seriously strange exercise in what's possible in a pickup truck) which also used the Viper's V10, making 500 horsepower and 525 lb-ft of torque.