The 10 Most Powerful Naturally Aspirated Engines Ever Made, Ranked

Porsche has been responsible for some of the most cutting-edge, influential, and extraordinary supercars in its history. About once per decade, the Stuttgart company rolls out its latest high-performing model full of the latest technology, and that was the Carrera GT V10 in 2004. The carbon fiber beauty is known for being one of the last analog cars thanks to its traditional manual transmission, but also known for having an unorthodox engine for Porsche.

Porsche has built its legend on flat six-cylinder engines, which is why the 68-degree angle of the Carrera V10 is so unique. The powerplant used here almost never was. The original design came from a project built for Formula 1 in 1992 but was canceled. It was revived for a LeMans prototype, which was also canceled. But after Porsche had finally become flush with cash thanks to the success of the Cayenne SUV, they revived it once more to put in an innovative concept car that eventually received the green light for limited production.

Displacement is 5.7 liters and features 20 valves driven by dual cams with variable timing. The advanced engineering encompasses the engine along with premium materials. Cylinders are lined with nickel and silicon to reduce wear, and each bank of cylinders feeds into individual exhaust systems, with separate catalysts and silencers combining to make the most beautiful mechanical noise imaginable. Its output of 603 horsepower is tame by today's standards, but to hit that level without forced induction in 2004 was an impressive feat by Porsche.