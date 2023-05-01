Here's What Made The Porsche Carrera GT's V10 Engine So Special

A motorsport backstory always adds something to the allure (and value) of a supercar. The McLaren F1's unexpected debut win at Le Mans is a prime example, and so too of course are the racing exploits of members of the Ferrari 250 family.

Even unsuccessful racing campaigns add value to a supercar's story, and this is where the Porsche Carrera GT comes in. Revealed in concept form in 2000 and produced between 2004 and 2006, the Carrera GT is a two-seat, mid-engined supercar. Limited to 1,270 examples, the car was priced at $440,000 when new, and after hovering around the $800,000 mark from 2018 through 2021, the last 18 months have seen prices leap through the $1m and even the $1.5m barrier, according to data compiled by Classic.com.

Although undeniably attractive, what really makes the Porsche Carrera GT stand out from a crowd of analog supercars from the late 1990s and early 2000s is its motorsport-derived V10 engine.