Why You'll Hardly Find Any Aston Martin Valkyries On The Road

The English lads at Aston Martin have been paying attention. Vikings, those pillagers and plunderers from Scandinavia who wreaked havoc on Europe (particularly England) in the middle ages, have proven a pop culture staple, especially recently with hits like The History Channel's "Viking" and "Vikings: Valhalla" and Robert Eggers' brutal movie "The Northman." Despite how the Norsemen have treated the English, the makers of James Bond's iconic getaway car wanted to honor them.

In 2016, Aston Martin showed world its first entry into the hypercar wars. There wasn't even a production car yet, just an idea without a name. It was merely referred to as the AM-RB 001. The following year, the company revealed it would call it "Valkyrie" a nod to the idea that only a few who were "chosen by the Gods" would be able to drive it (via TopGear).

For those that may not know Norse mythology, Valkyries are a group of female warriors sent by the god Odin to retrieve and escort those slain in battle back to Valhalla, a place where dead soldiers ate, drank, and fought until Ragnarök. The name also neatly ties into Marvel's wildly popular "Thor" movies. Clever marketing indeed.