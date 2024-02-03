Lexus LFA: Everything You Should Know By Now

Making a supercar from scratch is an extremely difficult task –- just ask any of the dozens of ambitious startups that go bust every year. However, the creators of the Lexus LFA faced an even more complex challenge than most. As well as simply creating a great supercar, they had to build something that would serve as a halo product for one of the world's largest automakers, drawing attention to its luxury arm and asserting its place in the modern performance car world. No wonder, then, that it took so long for them to get it right.

With extensive development time and unprecedented amounts of cash poured into the project, the pressure was on to deliver something exceptional. Yet, the small core team of engineers and designers on the project pulled through, creating something unlike any other Toyota or any Japanese car before it. The LFA wasn't universally celebrated at launch, but in the years since then, it's cemented itself as one of the very best supercars of its era — no mean feat for an idea that started its life as a drawing on the back of a napkin.