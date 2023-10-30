Here's Why The Toyota 2000GT Was Way Cooler Than You Remember

Could a 1960s sports car driven by James Bond, raced by Carroll Shelby, and now worth a million dollars ever not be cool? Well, yes. It may seem strange today, but there are only 351 examples of the achingly beautiful Toyota 2000GT because that's all the Japanese company could sell. It wasn't intentionally limited but was hampered by a high price and an international market yet to embrace the products of post-war Japan. At $6,611, it was more expensive than rivals like the Jaguar E-Type and Porsche 911.

The story of the Toyota 2000GT began in the mid-1960s, as the company sought to show a nation so freshly enamored by motorsport that one of its national automakers could create something special. Toyota aimed to create a flagship sports car to showcase the automotive technologies and manufacturing know-how it had gained in the wake of World War II.

The company set its sights on a practical, high-performance coupe that would marry beautiful design with an ability to compete on the race track. The seeds of the 2000GT's design were sown by a design study created by Albrecht Goertz and rejected by rival Japanese firm Nissan before being adopted by Toyota.

Built by Yamaha, the 2000GT arrived as a concept at the 1965 Tokyo Motor Show.