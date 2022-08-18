Here's What Happened To James Bond's Toyota 2000GT From 'You Only Live Twice'

The Toyota 2000GT's svelte body shape has a low and striking silhouette with pop-up headlights and a pair of round driving lights flanking a Sports 800-inspired front grille. Toyota only made 351 units of the 2000GT from 1967 to 1970, all of which were hardtop coupes. But for the James Bond Movie "You Only Live Twice," Toyota had to supply a pair of bespoke convertible variants after the production crew discovered that six-foot-tall Sean Connery wouldn't fit inside the car. In addition, the vehicle's tiny cabin made it challenging to shoot action scenes from the driver's perspective (per Toyota UK).

Toyota quickly made two roadster variants of the 2000GT for "You Only Live Twice." Those vehicles remain the only convertible variants of 2000GT explicitly made by the company. The initial coupe models to be used in the film are now in Japan after staying in the hands of a private UK collector until 1995, but the stories of the convertibles are shrouded in mystery. One of the cars was reportedly derelict after a crash, but rumors say it's now in the hands of a private buyer. However, the second 2000GT roadster is now in Japan and restored to its former glory after languishing in Hawaii until 1977.

The Toyota 2000GT is now one of the most collectible vintage Toyota cars. In 1968, legendary racecar driver and auto builder Carroll Shelby received three 2000GTs from Toyota. He entered two cars to compete in the 1968 SCCA championships, the only season that Toyota's 2000GT saw action in the United States racing circuit. In March 2022, the first Toyota-Shelby 2000GT sold at auction for a whopping $2.5 million.