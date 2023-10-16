Every Generation Of The Toyota Supra, Ranked Least To Most Valuable

Toyota currently ranks as the best-selling automaker in the United States, with just shy of 2 million vehicles sold last year. Toyota's current top domestic sellers are economy-oriented models like the Corolla and Camry or practical choices such as the Tacoma, Highlander, and RAV4. However, the revival of the fifth generation Supra — introduced in 2019 — thanks to a partnership with BMW indicates a shift in focus to performance and the sheer joy of driving. This change is clearly evident in the newest Supra's styling and capabilities; the sleek GR Supra 3.0 can go from 0 to 60 in a blistering 3.9 seconds.

The Supra was first sold globally in 1979, a year after being introduced as the Celica XX in Japan. The earliest Supra was basically a Celica with a front end that had been extended to accept the 2.6 liter straight six motor, and the first generation remained in production until 1981. Toyota collectors still covet the wedge-shaped early Supra, so let's take a look at how the five generations stack up in terms of relative value.