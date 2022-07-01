Everything We Know About The Lexus Electrified Sport
Toyota and Lexus were a bit late to the electric vehicle revolution, but Toyota ramped up its future EV offerings via a media briefing last December 2021. Not long after, Toyota debuted the bZ4X electric crossover and its Subaru Solterra corporate cousin. The bZ4X marks a turning point in Toyota's history as the first-ever production EV to headline a growing bZ (Beyond Zero) lineup of electric cars. Toyota is planning to unveil no less than 30 new electric vehicles by 2030, the most striking of which is the Lexus Electrified Sport. This concept supercar hints at the next-generation Lexus LFA and is the future halo car of the Lexus brand.
Since then, the internet has been buzzing nonstop about what to expect from an electrified LFA. The details remain scarce, but a few things we know about the Lexus Electrified Sport are worth sharing.
Electrifying an Icon
At first, the Lexus LFA didn't get tons of love from enthusiasts mainly due to two reasons: It was an extremely limited edition model (only 500 made for the entire world), and each started at roughly $400,000 back in 2010. According to Classic, the going price on the secondary market for a base model LFA has rocketed upward in the last decade, going anywhere from $750,000 to about $850,000. In March 2022, a rare Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition sold at a Bring a Trailer auction for a whopping $1.6 million. If you add in the confusing ownership schemes (the first LFAs were for lease only) and the tame image of the Lexus badge, it's not hard to fathom why the rich went scampering for a Ferrari or Lamborghini instead (which were both half the price of the LFA).
The Lexus LFA is a crazy expensive supercar but has something other supercars don't. Under its carbon fiber hood is the legendary 1LR-GUE 4.8-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine jointly developed with Yamaha. This mill is exclusive to the LFA and sounds like nothing else on Earth. Look at every online list of the best-sounding cars of all time, and you'll most likely find the Lexus LFA. The video below will make you a believer if you haven't heard it yet.
The iconic Jeremy Clarkson of old Top Gear refers to the Lexus LFA as the best car he's ever driven. The engine spins from idle to its 9,000 rpm redline in 0.6 seconds, so fast that Lexus engineers found it fitting to install a digital rev counter because no analog unit was quick enough to keep up with the motor's frantic pace. With these attributes, it's easy to see why the LFA is a tough act to follow, but it seems the Lexus Electrified Sport concept is off to a magnificent start.
Lexus Electrified Sport: Halo EV
Toyota has yet to confirm if the Lexus Electrified Sport is legitimately the much-awaited, next-generation LFA supercar. But if its fantastic styling is any indication, there's no doubt the new LFA looks sleeker, more expansive, lower, and more futuristic than its predecessor. Look closely, and you'll find the concept has inherited some LFA styling cues like the aggressive nose (with inverted triangular-shaped air intakes) and the sloping rear end. There were rumors that the LFA's successor could have a twin-turbocharged gasoline V8, and The Drive said it could arrive by 2025. If true, the rumored "LFA2" supercar will be the last gasoline-fed sports car for Toyota in general.
Furthermore, It could inherit the styling and mechanical bits of the Toyota GR GT3 Concept; a racing car developed to compete in Japanese domestic races and the FIA World Endurance Championship. However, nothing is official as of this writing, but the SlashGear team is pining more for an all-electric LFA.
Lexus claims the Electrified Sport is a vision of the spiritual successor to the LFA. If we have to guess, it'll come with three or four electric motors and a modest battery pack to deliver 430 miles of range. Lexus adds it could also come with a solid-state battery pack, potent enough to push the concept from zero to 60 mph in under two seconds, which is just about right to keep up with EV supercars like the Lotus Evija and Pininfarina Battista.
The Lexus Electrified Sport made its European debut at the 2022 Goodwood Festival of Speed last June. Lexus also presented its all-new RZ 450e and UX300e EV crossovers at the event. We'll have to wait and see if the Electrified Sport is the much-awaited successor to the awe-inspiring LFA supercar.