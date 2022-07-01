Everything We Know About The Lexus Electrified Sport

At first, the Lexus LFA didn't get tons of love from enthusiasts mainly due to two reasons: It was an extremely limited edition model (only 500 made for the entire world), and each started at roughly $400,000 back in 2010. According to Classic, the going price on the secondary market for a base model LFA has rocketed upward in the last decade, going anywhere from $750,000 to about $850,000. In March 2022, a rare Lexus LFA Nurburgring Edition sold at a Bring a Trailer auction for a whopping $1.6 million. If you add in the confusing ownership schemes (the first LFAs were for lease only) and the tame image of the Lexus badge, it's not hard to fathom why the rich went scampering for a Ferrari or Lamborghini instead (which were both half the price of the LFA).

Maksim Toome/Shutterstock

The Lexus LFA is a crazy expensive supercar but has something other supercars don't. Under its carbon fiber hood is the legendary 1LR-GUE 4.8-liter naturally-aspirated V10 engine jointly developed with Yamaha. This mill is exclusive to the LFA and sounds like nothing else on Earth. Look at every online list of the best-sounding cars of all time, and you'll most likely find the Lexus LFA. The video below will make you a believer if you haven't heard it yet.

The iconic Jeremy Clarkson of old Top Gear refers to the Lexus LFA as the best car he's ever driven. The engine spins from idle to its 9,000 rpm redline in 0.6 seconds, so fast that Lexus engineers found it fitting to install a digital rev counter because no analog unit was quick enough to keep up with the motor's frantic pace. With these attributes, it's easy to see why the LFA is a tough act to follow, but it seems the Lexus Electrified Sport concept is off to a magnificent start.