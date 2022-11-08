2022 Toyota GR Supra 3.0 Review: For Everyday Enthusiasts

It feels like everyone has an opinion on the Toyota GR Supra. The will-they-won't-they decision — after plenty of poking and teasing — to bring back the storied nameplate kept the rumor mill working for literally years, the automotive equivalent of Ross and Rachel, even if Toyota's decision to make friends with BMW on the project was the wildcard few predicted. Then there's the styling, a further splash of controversy long before cars even arrived in dealerships.

You can debate the appropriateness of that OEM pairing as much as you want, but it's undeniable that, had Toyota been facing the GR Supra reboot alone, it's doubtful that we'd have this fifth-generation coupe. Cousin of the BMW Z4, it bypasses the boulevard cruising of its droptop relative in favor of embracing what, ostensibly, enthusiasts are looking for. Performance, memorable styling, and affordability.

It's a simple recipe, but — like making saltwater taffy or invading Ukraine — what seems straightforward on paper can turn out to be a sticky nightmare in practice. Is the GR Supra engaging enough for the purists, authentic enough for the enthusiasts, and competitive enough for those cross-shopping with even cheaper rivals like the new Nissan Z? Or, when wring-it-out engagement is the goal, should everyone just be buying a GR86 or a Miata?